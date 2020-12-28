Vijayvargiya Exhumes CBI Report Over Saradha Chit Fund Scam, Slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee

National General Secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday lashed out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee by making a mention of the Sarada chit fund scam and posting a few pages of the CBI report on the scam which he said is "in public domain of Supreme Court".

"Why are you (Mamata Banerjee) in such ego even after gulping crores of rupees of poor people in Chit Fund? This is a CBI report which is in the public domain of the Supreme Court. These are some parts of it… Have some shame Mamta ji," Vijayvargiya tweeted in Hindi along with a few pages of the CBI report.

Excerpts of CBI report

The excerpts from the pages which Vargiya claims of CBI report, say "Despite complaints against ponzi schemes, no action had been taken by the state of West Bengal due to political patronage of TMC. It is well known that Sudipta Sen (one of the promotors/directors of Saradha Group) was close to several senior members of the ruling party."

Also, before the case was transferred to CBI, the SIT formed by the state "returned crucial evidence such as laptops, mobile phones, etc". Another excerpt of the report states that the SIT and the police concealed various evidence and facts which financially linked the leaders of the TMC to the chit fund scam."

Saradha Financial Scam

The Saradha Chit Fund scam was a ponzi scheme which is referred to as Chit fund in Eastern India. The scam was allegedly a political scandal caused by Saradha Group. The scandal had rocked the state in 2013 with Saradha Group collecting thousands of crores of rupees from over 17 lakh depositors before it collapsed in April in that year.

The Centre had launched a multi-agency probe involving the Income Tax department, the ED. Thereafter the Supreme Court in 2014 handed over the investigation to CBI to probe the possible international money laundering, serious regulatory failures and alleged political nexus concerning the scam. TMC MPs Kunal Ghosh and Srinjoy Bose, former West Bengal Director General of Police Rajat Majumdar, Sports and Transport minister in the TMC government Madan Mitra were among the few arrested in the scam, while Mamata Banerjee claimed political vendetta by the BJP over the arrests. Srinjoy Bose quit from the party, a day after given bail. He resigned from Rajya Sabha seat and also quit politics thereafter.

