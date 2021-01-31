'Vilification Campaign Against Farmers', Says Punjab CM; Calls For All-party Meet On Feb 2

Amid the continued protests on the farm laws after the violence on Republic Day, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday has called an all-party meeting on February 2 to discuss the recent developments in the national capital.

ANI quoting an official spokesperson has said that there will be a meeting at 11 AM in Punjab Bhawan. The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the ongoing stir of the farmers "especially in view of the Republic Day violence, the Singhu border attack on farmers, and the massive vilification campaign against them".

The Chief Minister said the crisis triggered by the farm laws was a matter of concern for the entire state and "Only through collective efforts of all Punjabis, and all the political parties of the state, can the crisis be tackled effectively and the farmers' interests be protected."

Captain Amarinder said that all parties should keep aside their differences in order to find a solution to the problem while stressing that "it is not the time to stand on ego but to come together to save our state and our people."

Farmers' protest and violence

Despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)'s assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the Republic Day tractor march, violence broke out on January 26, as the farmers entered Delhi, breaking barricades and cemented barriers, riding bikes brandishing swords, sticks and vandalising a bus, drove tractors at full speed towards the police, leading to clashes with Delhi police. While police had to resort to teargas shells and lathi charge, they claimed that over 300 personnel were injured and one protestor died after his tractor turned turtle. The most shocking act was when a group of farmers allegedly led by actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu breached the Red Fort and hoisted the 'Nishan Sahib' and the Kisan Union flag atop the Red Fort's dome and the Khalsa flag on the flag pole. While the Indian tricolour remained hoisted atop the national monument.

The farmers continue to protest at on the border areas of Delhi as the protest enters 67th day. If the Republic day violence wasn't enough, clashes broke out on Friday between the protesting farmers and the local villagers on the Singhu border who had come appeal to the farmers on Friday to vacate the protest area. The two sides pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks, leading to a further escalation in violence. The Delhi Police had to intervene which was met with stone-pelting. Thereafter, to control the escalating situation, the police was forced to lathi-charge the aggressive mob and fired tear gas shells. Several cops including SHO of Alipur suffered injuries in the clash at the Singhu Border.

