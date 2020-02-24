Violence In Northeast Delhi As Anti & Pro CAA Groups Clash For 2nd Time; Constable Killed

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters have resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations.

Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) February 24, 2020

Stone pelting allegedly between CAA, anti-CAA protestors in Delhi's Maujpur

Clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups on Sunday evening and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. While Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters, BJP MP Kapil Mishra posted a video of himself warning the Delhi Police that "they will not stop" after US President Donald Trump leaves the country. Violence in the national capital is taking place just a day ahead of US President Donald Trump's maiden visit.

Kapil Mishra reiterates PM's 'Shaheen Bagh experiment' remark over Jaffrabad protest

Jaffrabad protest

On Saturday night, around 500 people gathered near northeast Delhi's Jaffrabad metro station against the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The crowd consisting of mostly women chanted "Aazadi slogans" and said they would not move till the government revokes CAA. As per reports, the women have blocked road No. 66 which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. Police are trying to speak to the protestors, reported PTI. The sudden protest outside Jaffrabad metro station began as the Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors are in talks with the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Uneasy calm in Aligarh day after clashes between police, anti-CAA protesters

Political reactions

Even as violence engulfed areas of the national capital on Monday, Delhi's LG Anil Baijal took to Twitter and said that he has instructed Delhi Police to ensure that law and order in North East Delhi. Days after his massive election victory, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal more than 12 hours after violence erupted has tweeted that he has urged the LG and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order situation. Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia also tweeted urging people to maintain peace. Delhi's BJP chief Manoj Tiwari has also taken to Twitter to urge people to stay away from rumours and maintain peace. However, Home Minister Amit Shah who met the US President Trump, ahead of Namastey Trump event, has not issued a statement till now.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

