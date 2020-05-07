Vizag Gas Leak: JP Nadda Expresses Condolences, Urges BJP Workers To Provide Relief

BJP National President JP Nadda expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in the Vishakhapatnam gas leak tragedy. Taking to Twitter, the ruling party chief urged all party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with the administration and following health protocols. As per the latest update, 11 people have been killed and 20 remain critical after being exposed to the gas leakage that happened on Thursday.

Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Visakhapatnam. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, I pray for the well being of all.

I urge party workers to provide all possible relief in coordination with the administration, following all health protocols. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 7, 2020

Ex-gratia announced for kin of deceased

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore for the kin of deceased and Rs 10 lakh to those residing in the vicinity of the factory. The Chief Minister also informed that an investigation is underway and that strict action will be taken against the factory owners. He assured that affected people will also be provided with jobs.

Gas leak in Vishakhapatnam

10 people have been killed and 250 have been hospitalized after a chemical gas leakage at the LG Polymers factory in RR Venkatapuram village in Vishakapatnam on Thursday. The gas leaked is believed to be Steyrene gas which affects the Central Nervous System of a human body and is suspected to have happened between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of the vicinity have been evacuated, however, the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The NDRF teams have neutralised the gas and FIR has been registered. Minister for Industries Mekapati Gowtham Reddy informed that a help-desk was set-up to assist the rescue operations in Vishakapatnam. The Minister asked the people not to panic and reassured that a team from the department was on the site and was manning the operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) following the tragedy.

