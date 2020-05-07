Vizag Gas Leak: Survivors Share Terrifying Experience: 'I Don't Know How I Survived'

Several people have been hospitalised and feared dead after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. Survivors from the incident shared their traumatic experience. According to one of the survivors who is undergoing treatment at King George Hospital (KGH), nobody knew what was happening and they were just running to save their lives. She added that they thought they would die, and that she did not know how to survive.

Another survivor said that he and his family members sensed a pungent smell and they could even see the fumes. However, within no time they started vomiting and the next thing that they remember is that they are in the hospital.

Gas leak at Vizag plant

At the time of publishing at least nine people, including one child have been confirmed to have died, while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am.

Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. While the officials are still attempting to break open homes to rescue people, dozens of persons are said to be affected by the leak and are complaining of breathing difficulties and burning sensation in their eyes. According to RK Meena, Police Commissioner, Vishakapatnam, the impact of the gas leak is said to be around 1-1.5 km but the smell of the styrene gas was felt 2.5km away.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM. The casualty toll is feared to rise. CM Jagan has reached the site.

(With agency inputs)