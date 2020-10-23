Hindu Scriptures And Manusmriti Says Women Are Prostitutes': VCK Chief Thol. Thirumavalava

In yet another diatribe against Hindus, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Head Thol. Thirumavalavan speaking in an online seminar organised by a Periyarist group citing the Hindu scriptures Manusmriti said, “Manusmriti and sanatana dharma say all women are prostitutes".

“If one were to look at how women are valued in Sanatana Dharma… how they are treated, how they are being suppressed for time immemorial, how they are being exploited… what does Sanatana Dharma say about women?" going on to make his comparison. He continued, "That is how they have been created by God. They are of lower status than men. This is applicable to Brahmin women as well as women of other castes. This is what the Sanatana Dharma says”. Thol. Thirumavalavan said in the video.

The video went viral on social media on Thursday after a person put up a clipping of the video calling out Thol. Thirumavalavan and said not only did he understand the scriptures but he had also disgraced women. The tweet since then has been shared and retweeted several times by people and hashtag Thirumavalavan the thief) is trending.

Tamil Nadu BJP’s IT Head CT Nirmal Kumar sharing the video that went viral on Twitter shared clippings saying these were instances where VCK Chief had talked lowly of Hindus and hurt their sentiments.

Thirumavalavan MP(TN) has said,



Video 1-Construction with Ugly Statues are Hindu Temple

Video 2-All actress undress for money & call that as art

Video 3-All Hindu women are prostitutes @thirumaofficial made several similar comments, sad part is no media in TN has picked up. pic.twitter.com/psrPUoWcsO — CTR.Nirmal kumar (@CTR_Nirmalkumar) October 22, 2020

'Words were twisted'

Claiming that the video was taken out of context and that that was the agenda behind few pro-Hindu groups that wanted to spread hatred, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)Chief put out a statement early on Friday saying his words had been twisted.

“Manudharma and Sanatana Dharma are scriptures that have degraded women from time to time. Some groups are twisting what I spoke in an online forum meeting over a month ago and spreading lies about it. Dr Ambedkar had, back then, highlighted how Manu dharmam degraded women and had burned a copy of it. Periyar had also spoken about the atrocities and burned a copy of the manu dharmam. Time and time again several leaders have highlighted this and yet injustice towards women prevails,” he said.

Thol. Thirumavalavan had on Thursday announced that his party will be holding statewide protests on October 24. The hashtag #BanManu has also been trending on social media since his post.

