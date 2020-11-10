'Wait For Few Hours': RJD Exudes Confidence On Party's Win, Says People 'voted For Change'

As the counting of votes in Bihar gets underway, RJD leader Manoj Jha exuded confidence over the party's win, remarking that the people of Bihar have voted for change. Jha said that the first two phases of polling brought the party closer to victory, adding that the people of Bihar did not deter their attention from the issues.

Reiterating Mahagathbandhan's manifesto of providing jobs, the RJD leader said that the people have voted for jobs and better healthcare.

"The first two phases only brought us closer to victory. The people have voted for jobs, healthcare. The people of Bihar did not deter their attention from the issues. Bihar have elected their govt in form of an energetic youth. A young face is coming as CM. Just wait for few hours. Janta's message has already been delivered. People voted for change. People of Bihar voted for betterment, for education, for better medical facilities. I can only wish a very good luck to NDA," said Manoj Jha.

READ: Posters in Patna proclaim Tejashwi as 'Youngest Bihar CM' a day ahead of poll results

Meanwhile, RJD's Bihar unit president Jagdanand Singh said the partymen have been told to accept the results of the polls with "all humility." The RJD's election campaign was centred on Tejashwi Yadav's promise of providing 10 lakh government jobs to youths in Bihar.

READ: Bihar Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for 243 seats to begin at 8 am

Bihar Exit polls

The Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar (70) seeks a fourth consecutive term.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

READ: Bihar election result 2020: Counting centres maintain safety measures, social distancing

READ: BJPs' Manoj Tiwari confident over NDA's win in Bihar, says '122-130 seats expected'