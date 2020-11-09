BJPs' Manoj Tiwari Confident Over NDA's Win In Bihar, Says '122-130 Seats Expected'

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday exuded confidence over NDA's win in the Bihar assembly elections, remarking that the people would give another chance to the government based on the development work that the alliance had done in the state.

"I believe that the people of Bihar have once again given the chance to NDA. There is a logic behind it. The development which the people of Bihar have seen, the empowerment that women have seen, on that basis, we can say that NDA is going to win," said Manoj Tiwari.

"It is a hurry to imagine oneself as CM just on the basis of exit polls. I request that whatever mandate will come, everyone should accept it peacefully. No one should blame the EVM, no one should say anything offensive. According to my analysis, we can come somewhere between 122-130 seats. There is no harm in considering oneself as 'Hanuman' of Modiji. But then, one should also stand with Modiji. Anything about the post-poll alliance, whatever party will decide," he added.

Bihar Exit polls

With the crucial Bihar state assembly election results slated on Tuesday - 10 November, the Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls have predicted the RJD-Congress-Left 'Mahagathbandhan trumping the JDU-BJP-HAM-VIP (NDA) alliance, ushering Tejashwi Yadav's maiden CM term. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA combination has been projected to not even cross the halfway mark in the 243-seat assembly, as RJD is projected to emerge as the single largest party. Incumbent CM Nitish Kumar, who seeks a fourth consecutive term, faces a formidable battle from three coalitions and Chirag Paswan's LJP - RJD-Congress-Left's 'Mahagathbandhan', the RLSP-BSP-AIMIM- SJDD-SBSP's 'Grand Democratic Secular Front' and the JAP-ASP-SDP-BMP's 'Progressive Democratic Alliance'.

The Mahagathbandhan is projected to win 118-138 seats defeating the NDA which is projected to win 91-117 seats, LJP is projected to win 5-8 seats, while others are projected to win 3-6 seats. As per Republic Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls, the party-wise projections stand as such - RJD (79-91 seats), Congress (24-30 seats), Left (15-17 seats), BJP (60-75 seats), JDU (31-42 seats). While AIMIM is projected to win one seat, HAM and VIP are set to not win a single seat.

