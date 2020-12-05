War-of-words Breaks Out Between CM Amarinder & Harsimrat Over Stance On Farmers' Protest

A war-of-words has broken out between former minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab CM Amarinder Singh over the stance of their parties on the ongoing farmers' protest. While both Akali Dal and Punjab Congress has opposed the Centre and demanded the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws, politics over the farmers' protest continues as parties are competing to establish who represent the true voice of the farmers.

On the day when Centre is set to hold fifth round of talks, Amarinder Singh and Harsimrat Kaur attacked each other on Twitter. Punjab CM in a stinging attack on Akalis asked as to why Parkash Singh Badal was given the Padma award. Responding sharply to this, Harsimrat Kaur pointed out that Singh had in his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah called the farmers' protest 'threat to national security' and urged him to arrive at a breakthrough. To this, Amarinder Singh slammed her for backing AAP's line of attack.

Call me illiterate if that floats your boat @capt_amarinder,but I'm amused that u despite being so 'literate' don't know the diff between #PadmaBhushan & #PadmaVibhushan.Never mind! But calling our peacefully protesting Annadata a 'threat to national security' is highly shameful. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) December 4, 2020

‘With this tweet you’ve again proved your illiteracy @HarsimratBadal_. The revised note correcting medal name typo was released nearly 2 hours before your tweet. And can you explain why you’re speaking @AamAadmiParty’s twisted language on national security?’: @capt_amarinder https://t.co/GOHrmnKONL — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) December 4, 2020

In what Captain's office calls 'a typo', Captain had written Padha Bhushan instead of Padma Vibhushan - that was awarded to Prakash Singh Badal. Captain's office issued a revised note within hours of the 'typo'.



Captain Amarinder had said, "I don't know why Prakash Singh Badal got Padma Vibhushan in the first place. What war did he fight or sacrifice he made for community? This drameybaazi of returning the medal won't help. The lies & U-turns of Akali Dal leaders have been exposed. Stop politicking."

Parkash Singh Badal returns award

In a big blow to Centre, Parkash Singh Badal announced that he will return his Padma Vibhushan award and wrote about the same to the President of India. In his letter, Parkash Singh Badal has said that the decision has been taken in protest against “the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India’s and against the shocking indifference and contempt with which the Centre is treating the ongoing peaceful and democratic agitation of the farmers against the three farm Acts.”

5th round of talks with farmers on December 5

On Thursday, the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers' unions concluded without any significant progress. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar announced that they would meet again at 2 pm on December 5. Besides him, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre in the deliberations.

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and apprehensions over the MSP. Moreover, he exuded confidence of the two sides reaching a consensus on Saturday. On the other hand, the farmer unions remained steadfast in their demand for the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

