Washermanpet Protests Were Instigated, Didn't Have Permission To Protest: TN CM

The Shaheen Bagh like protest is been happening in Washermanpet of Chennai for the 4th day on Monday, after the flash protest which happened on Friday night across the state when the police charged the protesters and detained the few of them. Later that night, the police agreed to release all the protesters as the situation was escalating. Protests concluded in most of the places, except Washermanpet in Chennai which is still going on.

The leaders of 18 Muslim groups also met the Chief Minister Edapadi Palanisamy on Sunday night and had talks with him. The groups demanded that the protest will continue until the state government passes a resolution against the CAA and NRC.

Anti-CAA resolution demanded by opposition

Meanwhile, the DMK pushed for the anti-CAA resolution in the assembly session on Monday which was refused by the speaker of the Tamil Nadu assembly. Leader of Opposition MK Stalin said that the resolution should be passed against CAA and the protests should come to an end. But the speaker referred to the assembly law 173 and refused to take it, instead, he allowed the CM to reply to the Washermanpet incident.

CM defended the actions of police and said that the protesters don't have permission there, "They didn't have permission to do the Protests there. When they were arrested, they started damaging police vehicles. Stones, slippers, and bottles were also pelted on police. Its been instigated by some miscreants," said the chief minister Edapadi Palanisamy in the state assembly.

DMK walks out of assembly

DMK was not satisfied with the response of the CM and staged a walkout. DMK President MK Stalin after the walkout said, "This is the conspiracy of the government, police lathi-charged the peaceful anti-CAA protesters, the speaker has rejected my request by falsely highlighting a rule of the assembly."

Meanwhile, the protest groups are also planning to conduct a massive march towards the Secretariat on February 19, insisting the state government bring an anti-CAA resolution as the talks between the chief minister and the leaders failed.

