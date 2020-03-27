WATCH: Mamata Banerjee Explains Social Distancing, Demonstrates It At Kolkata Market

Amid 21-day lockdown in India, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday was seen drawing circles using white colour on the road at a market place in Kolkata. The Chief Minister instructed people to maintain social distancing while purchasing vegetables and groceries. Banerjee also instructed Kolkata Police to urge people to follow the rules. The number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal is 10 and the state has reported one death on March 22.

PM Modi leads the COVID-19 fight at G20 virtual summit, statement accessed

#WATCH West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seen directing officials and vendors to practice social distancing, in a market in Kolkata. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/dwkDbvcraR — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

Mamata requests CMs to provide aid to stranded Bengal workers

In a bid to tackle the growing cases of the novel coronavirus, Banerjee wrote to 18 chief ministers, asking them to provide aid to the workers from her state who are stranded in different regions due to the 21-day lockdown. She has requested to provide the people of her state with basic shelter, food, and medical support during this period of crisis. She has also sought a Rs 1,500 crore package from the Centre to supplement the state government's efforts to deal with the situation.

Mamata Banerjee writes to 18 CMs, seeks relief for WB people stuck amid COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, asper the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

Nitish Kumar grants 100 crores in Coronavirus relief fund for shelter & food for poor