WB BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Slams Mamata's 'free Vaccine' Claim Ahead Of The State Elections

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blaming her for 'publicising the Centre's campaigns under her own name' in the poll-bound state. Dilip Ghosh's response comes in regards to Mamata Banerjee's announcement earlier in the day when she claimed that the TMC government would provide 'free vaccine to all.'

"Mamata Banerjee renames Centre's schemes and runs them after her own name. She wants to publicize the vaccine by renaming it as Tikashree or Mamatashree ahead of the election. It is not needed," said the BJP leader.

Mamata announces free COVID-19 vaccine

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday in an open letter announced that the TMC government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state adding that they were currently making arrangements to facilitate the administration of Coronavirus vaccine.

The letter written by Mamata Banerjee stated, "I am happy to announce that our government is making arrangements to facilitate the administration of COVID-19 vaccine to all the people of the state without any cost."

The West Bengal Chief Minister also saluted all the COVID-19 warriors for their selfless contribution amid the pandemic in her letter further mentioning that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines will be prioritized for the healthcare workers and the frontline workers. As per local media reports, the Coronavirus vaccination in the state is likely to begin by January 14.

The BJP, on the other hand, has slammed Mamata for trying to curry in favour with the voters ahead of the elections. BJP's Information & Technology department chief Amit Malviya on Sunday termed the free vaccine claim 'bogus' saying that her 'shamelessness has no limits'.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021.

