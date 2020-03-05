Release Of James Bond Film 'No Time To Die' Delayed Until November Amid Coronavirus Scare

The latest Jame Bond movie- No Time to Die has been postponed due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, announced the movie producers on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, the film's official social media account stated that the film will be postponed at least until November this year.

The announcement comes after a massive online fan petition urged the studio to postpone the release date. The film was initially planned to hit the theatres in the UK on April 2, while in the US on April 10.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

Fans write open letter to movie producers

A prominent James Bond fan website wrote an open letter requesting a delay in the release date of the movie until summer. This has come after the spread of coronavirus, which has almost reached pandemic status. The letter highlights the pattern of the virus with which it has spread in some countries and it also threw light on the possibility that by the time movie releases on April 10th, the outbreak in the US and the UK could have reached levels where it would be highly unlikely to hold public gatherings such as theatregoing.

Further, the authors have said that if the screening and publicity events are kept on the scheduled dates, numerous celebrities would be attending the screening and hundreds of people are expected to attend the events which will further the risk of the virus spreading faster.

About the movie

The film 'No Time to Die' is the 25th instalment in the James Bond series. The film features Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as James Bond. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film features Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, and Christoph Waltz.

