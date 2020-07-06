WB Governor Attacks CM Mamata Banerjee, Says Ruling Party Cornering Political Space

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday slammed the Trinamool Congress government, stating that the ruling party is cornering political space in the state. The Governor further went on to state that cornering of political space is not in consonance with democracy.

WB Governor and CM's dispute continues

"I have noticed with great pain and concern that political space in the state is being cornered by ruling party. It's not in consonance with democratic principles. I appeal to state government that political space of opposition should not be curtailed," said Jagdeep Dhankar.

The Governor's criticism comes a day after multiple instances of political violence throughout the state. From an attack on BJP MP Arjun Singh's vehicle on Sunday night and burning down of a Trinamool party office in North 24 Parganas, to a Trinamool Congress councillor at North Barrackpore municipality Champa Das being shot from a close range on Saturday night, the state has witnessed multiple violent political incidents over the last few days.

"Senior leaders from all parties expressed concern to me on this critical issue. Recently Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met me and expressed concern on this and the declining law and order," said the Governor whilst observing the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee for the first time at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

The state government and the Governor have been at loggerheads over multiple issues, ever since Dhankhar has taken over as the constitutional head of Bengal in July 2019. The Governor has time and again leveled charges on Mamata Banerjee's party for not allowing political freedom exist in the state.

Most recently, the Bengal Governor attacked the state government over the manhandling of dead bodies at a crematorium in Kolkata. The Governor himself had put out a series of tweets condemning the incident and asking those responsible for it to “search their soul”.

"Such uncivilized and uncouth approach in the disposal of dead bodies @MamataOfficial came for severe condemnation all over. Our age-old traditions were mercilessly decimated by repeated dragging of dead bodies by iron hook. Urge immediate apology to society at large,” he had tweeted in June. He had also demanded an apology from the Chief Minister.

