West Bengal: TMC Worker Killed In Violent Clash With SUCI Workers, Investigation On

In yet another clash between political parties in West Bengal, a TMC worker was allegedly killed on Saturday. Violent clashes broke out earlier in the day between Left-leaning SUCI and the ruling Trinamool Congress in South 24 Parganas. An enquiry has been called into the matter.

The ruling party workers have alleged that a member of the party was beaten up and hacked to death by the SUCI. However, the SUCI has claimed that its district committee member was abducted from his house by TMC workers. The Leftists have alleged that their member was beaten to death by TMC and then hung from a tree.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. SUCI member's body was found hanging from a tree, so we suspect that he has committed suicide. The exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report," PTI quoted a police officer.

Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the clashes, officials said, adding that three more have been detained. Police said forces have been deployed in the area to tackle the situation. With injuries being sustained by both sides, TMC and SUCI members have been admitted to several hospitals.

TMC-BJP clash outside police station

Earlier on June 29, the ruling TMC workers clashed with BJP in front of a police station in Burdwan. According to sources, BJP workers had gheraoed a police station over allegations of police atrocities against them. Soon after, local TMC supporters arrived at the spot and both the parties got involved in hurling abuses at each other which led to a clash between them in front of the police station.

Social distancing norms were violated by both the sides and many of the supporters were also seen without masks. As the fight intensified, the Police lathi-charged and dispersed the crowd.