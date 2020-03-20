WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar Appreciates PM Modi's Address To Fight Coronavirus

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to fight the coronavirus and said that the world recognises India's efforts to fight the virus.

Appreciates PM Modi's efforts

In challenging times of #coronavirus all resources need to be assimilated and human resource be optimum utilised. No use focusing on holes or deficiencies. Motivational address of @PMOIndia is enlightening for generating positivity and awareness. I support @JanataCurfew on 22/3. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 20, 2020

"I greatly appreciate and applaud the address of PM Modi. The address has several significant measures and he has shown high alertness, great political maturity and a degree of Statesmanship. He has addressed 130 crore people as part of the family. This is a very timely intervention by the Prime Minister of the largest democracy and the most populated nation in the world."

He also appreciated the efforts by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she was in an 'overdrove.' "She is working strenuously both as a CM to ensure that West Bengal does not suffer at the hands of this menace. I greatly commend the efforts"

At least 220 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with four confirmed deaths.

The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance. "The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

Globally, around 10,000 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicentre being China. The virus has infected around 2,45,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.