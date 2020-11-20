'We Will Withdraw Nominations': Janasena Extends Support To BJP, Backs Out Of GHMC Polls

With Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections around the corner, Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan has extended support to Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming GHMC polls.

Pawan Kalyan met Minister of State for Home Affairs G Krishan Reddy along with OBC National President Dr K Laxman, during the two hours long meet leaders discussed how BJP-Janasena could work together to strengthen and support BJP Telangana’s Candidates for upcoming elections.

After negotiation with the top BJP leaders, Janasena party has decided not to contest in GHMC elections which are to be held on December 1.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawan Kalyan said, "Janasena will not contest in GHMC elections, we will withdraw nominations. Not a single vote should go out. BJP-Janasena will work together and will talk to party workers not to get discouraged due to withdrawals. We will work with BJP in future as well. Even though party workers are unhappy this decision is taken for the development of Hyderabad".

Hitting out at TRS, Pawan Kalyan stated that the people of Hyderabad are in a lot of trouble, people have seen how the state government has failed, the result of Dubbak and Bihar has shown how strong is the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MoS Kishan Reddy said India wants BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Good governance without corruption is the need of the hour. People of Telangana want to see real development rather than pink graphics.

Pictures of the meeting

