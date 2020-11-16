Congress accused Telangana Min KTR of 'deceiving people of Hyderabad' ahead of GHMC polls

Congress took a dig at Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao alleging that he has been making 'false promises' ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Claiming that KTR is 'deceiving people of Hyderabad', Congress leader Madhu Yaski said that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has made promises in the past that remain unfulfilled. Citing the example of the recent Hyderabad flood relief issue, he said that it is 'the biggest scam'. This comes as National President OBC Morcha Dr Laxman said that BJP winning the Dubbak bypoll in Telangana indicates that 'TRS and KTR are worried'.

"Yesterday's statement by Telangana Minister K Taraka Ramarao is nothing but deceiving people of Hyderabad. In the last GHMC elections after winning 99 seats, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao said that two 1000-bedded hospitals will be set up in two corners of the city and 2 lakh double-bedroom houses for the poor people. Likewise how many ever promises which they made in the last five years, but they have built many bungalows, farmhouses and Pragathi Bhavan for themselves. The people of Hyderabad are suffering," said Congress leader Madhu Yaski.

Read | After Kamal Nath, MP Congress Leader Hurls Sexist 'jalebi' Remark At BJP's Imarti Devi

"After the recent floods, still the Maheshwaram constituency after a month of incessant rains, over three feet water, many houses are submerged. This Rs.10,000 flood relief assistance is the biggest scam. Keeping in mind the upcoming GHMC elections, they are making false promises like when they did earlier. What we can prove is that in the last five years the GHMC budget has been taken to the Kaleshwaram Project in commissions," he added.

Read | Congress MP 'unfollows' Obama After His Rahul Gandhi Remark, Sanjay Jha Says 'embarassing'

KTR promises COVID relief

Earlier on Sunday, Telangana Minister KTR said that the state government will provide aid to all those affected by the COVID-19 induced lockdown before providing assistance to the ones affected by heavy rains in the state including Hyderabad. According to local media reports, KTR stated that Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao held a detailed discussion with other Ministers regarding the impact of the pandemic on the financial and economic condition of the people. He further added that during the meeting it was decided that help should be extended to the people affected by COVID-19 lockdown and that the Chief Minister KCR has instructed the officials to take all necessary steps to provide maximum relief. KTR had also announced a raise of Rs 3,000 in the salary of the GHMC sanitation workers on Saturday.

Read | BJP Tears Into Congress For Attacking Obama; Says 'Rahul Gandhi Is Just Not Good Enough'

Read | Goa Congress Leader Resigns, Slams 'lack Of Direction, Ideology And Leadership' In Party

(With inputs from ANI)