West Bengal: BJP's Dilip Ghosh Fires Fresh Salvo At Mamata, Says 'will Wipe TMC By 2021'

Launching a fresh attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Dilip Ghosh while speaking to news agency ANI said that TMC will be cleared soon as there is a long list of its MLAs waiting to join the saffron party. Speaking further, Bengal's BJP chief said that no one knows Nandigram (a town in West Bengal) better than Suvendu Adhikari. "If he said he will get a huge number of votes he will also show it," Dilip Ghosh added.

Who knows Nandigram better than Suvendu? It is in his hands. If he has said it, he might do it as well: West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Suvendu Adhikari's remark https://t.co/iMMHxootYG pic.twitter.com/F0PVFjLL41 — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

READ | Left's Biman Bose Reiterates 'TMC Brought BJP In Bengal' Claim, Denies Rift With Congress

BJP's Dilip Ghosh attacks TMC

Violent politics will continue under TMC rule. They have tactics to stop BJP but it weakened with time. We will bring in a change in WB. As development is inching closer, they're getting uneasy & doing this. We reduced TMC to half in '19 & will wipe them out in 2021: WB BJP chief https://t.co/ODCWfcZAoJ pic.twitter.com/tHIGH0S0Ma — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2021

Stating that TMC may have tactics to stop BJP, Ghosh said that it has "weakened with time". Asserting that that BJP is all set to bring in change in the state, the BJP leader said, "as development is inching closer, they are getting uneasy and doing this." The saffron party has reduced TMC to half and will soon wipe them out of West Bengal in 2021.

Earlier on Monday, Suvendhu Adhikari slammed CM Mamata Banerjee by saying that she only goes to Nandigram during elections. He questioned, "can she tell what has she done for the people of Nandigram?" Remarking that whoever would contest against Mamata Banerjee, she would lose by 50,000 votes, Suvendhu Adhikari said, "If I fail to make her lose, I will leave politics."

READ | BJP Wants Nitish's Home Ministry? Congress Asks Bihar CM To Rejoin MGB, Tejashwi Dismisses

BJP seeks more rallies of PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and CM Yogi

With elections in West Bengal slated to be held later this year, the state's Bharatiya Janata Party Unit (BJP) has asked its Central leadership to send Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath more frequently in the state to address rallies. Sources informed that the saffron party is also planning to celebrate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary function in a grand manner and it will be attended by PM Modi.

Besides this, BJP is also planning to carry out a rath yatra in Bengal. Earlier in 2019 as well, BJP wanted to carry out a similar yatra but was unable to do so. However, this time, the saffron party wants to carry out the yatra in all 294 constituencies of the state, but it is yet to announce its financial decision regarding this.

READ | West Bengal Assembly Polls: BJP To Organise 'Paribartan Yatras' Led By Central Leaders

West Bengal elections 2021

The Legislative Assembly election for 294 seats in the State is likely to be held in May 2021. Home Minister Amit Shah who was on a visit to the State in November, had exuded confidence of winning over 200 seats in the upcoming polls, a highly ambitious figure after the party won 18 seats of the 42 seats of West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha election. The saffron party has emerged as the main challenger for the TMC. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda have planned a visit to the state every month for party campaigning until the election month arrives.

READ | Mamata Banerjee 'terrorist' Working For Bangladesh, Greatest Threat To Nation: UP Minister

While the BJP has slammed the ruling party for the political violence and the issue of law and order in the state, the TMC has retaliated back vowing to never allow "outsiders" to take control of Bengal. At present, TMC holds 222 seats and claims to get 200+ in the upcoming assembly polls, despite BJP giving a fierce competition with dozens of TMC MLAs and workers joining BJP. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the BJP is asking Bengal voters to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'.

READ | India Staring At Food Crisis & Famine Because Of 'junk Party' BJP: WB CM Mamata Banerjee

Who knows Nandigram better than Suvendu?