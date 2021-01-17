West Bengal Assembly Polls: BJP To Organise 'Paribartan Yatras' Led By Central Leaders

In a bid to extend their outreach in poll-bound West Bengal, the BJP is all set to organize 'Paribartan Yatras' in the state connecting with people on-ground. According to the BJP, the rallies will be taken out in five zones, each led by a central leader of the party. The aim of the 'Paribartan Yatras', according to the saffron party is to urge the people to usher in 'paribartan' or 'change' in the state and to bring an end to the 'corrupt' TMC's regime.

While speaking to news agency PTI, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "We had wanted to bring out similar ''Jan Sampark Abhijan'' across the state two and half years back but were not allowed by the administration. This time before the elections our ''Paribartan (change) Yatras'' will strengthen the ties of the BJP with people of Bengal, who are angry with the corrupt Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime."

The state of West Bengal is known to be highly politically-polarised and has largely been ruled by the Left front namely the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Trinamool Congress for over five decades.

Read: West Bengal: TMC Office Bombed In North 24 Parganas; Party Blames BJP

Read: Mamata Banerjee Demands Centre To Provide More COVID Vaccines In West Bengal: Sources

West Bengal polls 2021

In the run-up to the high-octane State polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC on the other hand has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls in April-May 2021. Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. The BJP made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. It is looking to repeat its unexpectedly stellar performance in the 2021 polls, hoping to secure a majority of over 200+ seats.

Read: TMC MP Saugata Roy Urges Left Front And Congress To Join Mamata's Fight Against BJP

Read: BJP Slams TMC Over Vaccine Politics, Alleges Party 'wrongfully Claiming Credit'

(With Agency Inputs)