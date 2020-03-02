'It's Mamata's USP And Conspiracy By Opp'n': Babul Supriyo On WB CM's 'genocide' Remark

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the Delhi violence a 'planned genocide', West Bengal BJP MP Babul Supriyo stated that this is just the Opposition's conspiracy.

In his exclusive interaction with Republic TV on Monday, Supriyo said, " It is Mamata Banerjee's USP to use big English terms. It is important to know that their lies will not remain hidden for many days. Didi should understand that the Citizenship Act does not take away anyone's citizenship. Didi was rattled by the huge crowd that attended Home Minister Amit Shah's rally. They all planned a conspiracy for US President Trump's visit. Their conspiracy is getting exposed now."

CM Mamata Calls Delhi Violence 'planned Genocide'

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dubbed the ongoing violence in Delhi a case of 'planned genocide' which was later referred to as 'communal' by her, while addressing an event at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

"We are sad, and criticise what happened in Delhi. Is it a riot? It's a planned genocide and later it was called communal. Everyday bodies coming out of drains," she said.

Slamming hate-mongering speeches in Delhi, she added, "This is not Delhi, will not tolerate slogans like "goli maro" in Kolkata. Those who raised slogans in Kolkata were arrested by Kolkata Police, so why nothing in Delhi? Delhi Govt is under Home Minister. From Army to CRPF everything was there, then why was nothing done? Union Home Minister Amit Shah should keep in mind it is because of CAA that so many people were killed in Delhi."

Abhishek Banerjee slams 'BJP's hatred & bigotry'

Mamata Banerjee's nephew, and Kolkata Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, stated that Home Minister Shah must apologise for letting innocent people die in Delhi violence instead of preaching in Bengal. He added that Bengal was better off without BJP's 'bigotry and hatred'.

Addressing a pro-CAA gathering in Shaheed Minar in West Bengal, the Home Minister had accused Opposition parties, including the TMC, of misguiding the refugees and minorities, explaining that the Narendra Modi government will not stop until and unless all refugees in the country are granted citizenship under CAA.

