The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'Ayushman Bharat The Right Of West Bengal's People': Governor Tells Mamata To Introspect

Politics

Governor of West Bengal has said that the state government needs to reflect on why the benefit of  Ayushman Bharat Scheme is not being availed in the state

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
West Bengal

The Governor of West Bengal in a veiled attack on the state government has said that the Mamata dispensation needs to reflect on why the benefit of  Ayushman Bharat scheme is not being availed in the state. 

READ | Mamata Not To Attend Governor's Meeting Citing Preoccupations

Mamata Banerjee against CAA and NRC

The Governor of West Bengal has been a vocal critic of the Mamata Banerjee-led state government which has often been opposing the policies of the Central government. Mamata Banerjee has been vociferous opposition of the BJP, the amended Citizenship Act and the upcoming National Register of Citizens (NRC). Time and again Banerjee has reiterated that she will not let CAA and NRC be implemented in West Bengal.

READ | Kolkata Police Speaks In Different Voices About Case Against Anti-Mamata Protesters

The Governor has slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to him, "Mamata Banerjee is more on the streets rather than her seat." The tussle between the Governor and the Mamata Banerjee-led government has been ongoing since the absence of pleasantries between him and Banerjee in the Assembly.

READ | BJP Slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Over Anti-CAA Comments

Speaking over the violent protests which prevailed across the nation against the Citizen Amendment Act, West Bengal's Governor Jagdeep Dhankar asserted that the state must re-establish itself as a center-point for the cultural heritage of the country and work towards restoring peace this New Year. The West Bengal Governor urged people to work for the betterment of the state.

READ | Hung Out To Dry By BJP, Dilip Ghosh Attacks Mamata Alleging Free Hand To 'Deshdrohis'

Mamata Banerjee had refused to attend an all-party meeting called by the West Bengal governor on Friday. The Chief Minister’s Office informed the Governor’s Secretariat it was on account of preoccupations on Friday and said that it was not possible for Banerjee to attend the meeting.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TWO CONVICTED IN GANGRAPE
AMIT SHAH GETS A UNIQUE GIFT
RELIEVED MIRZA REACTS TO TITLE
MANISH PANDEY CATCH
RAUT TAKEN AWAY BY BELGAUM POLICE
JHARKHAND COACH ON MS DHONI