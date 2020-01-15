BJP Slams West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Over Anti-CAA Comments

BJP senior leader GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent comments on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and questioned why does she want to give citizenship to terrorists of Bangladesh. This comes after the West Bengal CM has opposed the law and has stated that the CAA will not be implemented in the State.

'It exposes her frustration completely'

Reflecting upon Mamata's earlier comments stating that students from across the country have been opposing CAA, GVL Narsimha Rao said, "Mamata Banerjee's recent comments are funny. It exposes her frustration completely. The CAA is with regard to non-Muslim minority in Islamic countries and these countries are also funding parties like Congress and the TMC."

Furthermore, speaking to ANI, Rao added, "The money looted from Sharda scam was also seized from Bangladeshi terrorists." Earlier, on Tuesday, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that students across the country are opposing the CAA. "There are 43 universities in Bengal and thousands across the country and it is not one university fighting this battle against CAA but we all are. There have been a lot of incidents of vandalism of public property which is nothing but just cheap publicity. Those who encourage this are equally wrong."

Left students protests against Bengal CM

Earlier, Mamata Banerjee had faced protests by Left students for meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegedly "diluting the fight against the CAA". The top brass of the Kolkata Police was tight-lipped about the matter. After meeting PM Modi, Banerjee had gone to the sit-in demonstration being held by the TMC's students' wing when scores of Left students' activists reached the spot and shouted slogans seeking an explanation from her over the meeting.

Banerjee had termed the meeting a "courtesy visit" and said that she raised the issue of financial assistance that the state is yet to receive from the Centre. Modi was on a two-day visit to the city to participate in the 150 years celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust, amid massive protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed nationwide NRC.

