'Total Failure': WB Governor Shoots 'initial Response' To CM Mamata; Assures 'final One'

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar lambasted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee calling her governance and handling of the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal as a 'Total failure', as their confrontation continued. Taking to Twitter, Dhankar posted a letter that he has sent to the chief minister, reminding her of her constitutional obligations and duties.

Initial Response ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩. Final one tomorrow. People need to know all. State and people cannot be made to suffer at the hands of those who compromise constitutional prescriptions. None is above Law. pic.twitter.com/FA3jIFpipy — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 23, 2020

"I need to indicate formally that there has been total failure at your end all through as regards compliance of constitutional prescriptions qua the constitutional head. The enormity of the situation and lapses at your end are that in spite of repeated Communications for compliance you have 'black hold' all my Communications resulting in virtual negation of articles 166 and 167 of the constitution," the governor mentioned in his letter. The governor has mentioned that the letter is his initial response to the West Bengal CM and another letter will be followed soon.

Just a few days back, Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had opined that it was not appropriate for the state to get into a confrontational mode with the Centre in the wake of the pandemic and asked the Trinamool Congress government to take assistance when provided in such a situation. The statement by the governor had come after the West Bengal CM earlier prohibited the access of the teams sent by Central government to assess the lockdown situation in the state. She had stated that the Centre did not give prior intimation of the teams' arrival. However, after much back and forth, the state government finally allowed access to the teams to conduct field visits to the COVID-19 hotspots. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also written back at the Governor.

