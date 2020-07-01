'Another Fatwa Won't Dampen My Spirit Of Celebrating All Festivals': TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

Almost a year has passed since Trinamool's newly elected MP Nusrat Jahan Jain faced some brutal trolls for her choice of clothes, when she had visited the Parliament for the first time in western formals. A few days after the same, Jahan faced vicious trolls for wearing a saree, red bindis, sindoor, and bangles. The popular actor was also trolled and threatened by certain Islamic outfits for choosing to be a part of un-Islamic festivities, more precisely marrying a non-muslim man. However, none of the above stopped the actor turned politician, to function the way she wants to.

While pulling the rath of Lord Jaganath at the ISCKON Temple in Kolkata, the Basirhat parliamentarian spoke of how she anticipates 'fatwas' every time she participates in non-Islamic festivities and she has no 'regrets' for receiving 'hate'.

"Been celebrating all kinds of festival, I have been trolled the most for participating in un-Islamic festives after being MP. Festivals are about joy. Don't have any regrets of being slammed for celebrating all festivities." said Nusrat Jahan.

In 2019, as newly elected MP Nusrat Jahan took her oath in the Lok Sabha, she was massively criticised by Deoband-based Islamic clerics. The religious leaders criticised Jahan’s attire, namely her sindoor and bangles, and said she “disrespected Islam” by marrying into a non-Muslim family and bending to touch the feet of Speaker Om Birla for blessings.

When questioned how she would react, if another 'fatwa' is issued on her by some organization for participating in the Ulta Rath festivities, she said it would not bother her anymore as she has become used to it.

"Doesn't bother me. I know exactly what I am doing. I'm used to it. I'm expecting another fatwa maybe, but that won't dampen my spirit of celebrating all festivals!" said Nusrat Jahan.

