Mamata Says 2 New COVID-19 Cases In Bengal; Slams Communalisation Of Markaz Incident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on Wednesday, taking the statewide toll of active cases to 71. She pointed out that 61 of these cases belong to just 11 families and blamed their negligence for social distancing norms for the infections. The CM also shared a bit of good news saying that 30 doctors, five nurses and four technicians have been tested negative for the virus.

Mamata Banerjee also announced the constitution of three task force for the crisis — Restriction and Relaxation Task Force under the state chief secretary, Economic Task Force under the state finance secretary and Enforcement Task Force under the state home secretary. She has also deployed two senior doctors to north Bengal to take stock of the situation there.

Don't communalise Markaz incident

The CM also slammed attempts made to communalise the Nizamuddin Markaz incident saying, "Some are making disturbing communal comments on the issue. But remember, an epidemic doesn't consider any caste or religion and can infect anyone."

She also said, "108 of those who were in the event (at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi) from various countries, we've kept them in quarantine and 69 people who had attended it from Bengal, they are also in quarantine. State Health Ministry is directly monitoring the situation."

The CM also said that there are companies in Bengal who can produce anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine and the state has enough stock to treat its patients here.

Coronavirus crisis

Thirteen people have died due to COVID-19 so far while 13 people have recovered in West Bengal. India has recorded 149 COVID-19 deaths, active cases soar to 4643. 411 have been discharged till date. The country entered its fourteenth day of the shutdown aimed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

