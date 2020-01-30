Amit Shah Breaks Silence On Jamia Shooter, Promises Culprit Won't Be Spared

Taking strict action against the gunman who shot at anti-CAA protestors outside Jamia Millia University in Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Thursday, stated that he has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner on the issue. He reaffirmed that the Centre will not tolerate such an incident and that the shooter will not be spared. Shah had held a rally at Delhi's Chhatarpur ahead of the Delhi polls on February 8.

Shah: 'Culprit won't be spared'

आज दिल्ली में जो गोली चलाने की घटना हुयी है उसपर मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर से बात की है और उन्हें कठोर से कठोर कार्यवाही करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



केंद्र सरकार इस तरह की किसी भी घटना को बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी, इसपर गंभीरता से कार्यवाही की जाएगी और दोषी को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

Jamia violence

Earlier in the day, a gun-toting man - identifying himself as Gopal, was arrested by the Delhi police outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in the national capital after he injured a student when he opened fire on protestors. Shadab, a Mass Communications student of Jamia suffered an injury in his left hand and was admitted to the Holy Family hospital. As per sources, the attacker shouted, "who wants Azadi, come I'll shoot you” and thereafter, opened fire. Currently, a large number of protestors are at the site, condemning the attack and attempting to continue their protest march to Rajghat, by scaling barricades.

AAP, Cong blame BJP

Blaming BJP's incendiary remarks during the Delhi poll campaign, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said that the shooting outside Jamia Millia Islamia University was a result of that. The AAP too had made similar claims, alleging that the BJP was trying to postpone the Delhi elections scheduled on February 8. Incidentally, several BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra and MoS Anurag Thakur have raised 'shoot traitors' slogans.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates is on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations is January 24. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.