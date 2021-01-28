Who Is Deep Sidhu? Actor-activist accused Of Red Fort Riot Surfaces To Say 'I'm Fearless'

Amid reports of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu missing after he was called out for violence at Red Fort during the tractor rally of the farmers on January 26, Sidhu resurfaced via Facebook Live at 2 AM, on Thursday. Sidhu targeted the farmers' leaders and said that he is near the Delhi border and refuted the claims of he being "gaddar (traitor)". He also said that he did not lead the people to the Red Fort and put the blame of "instigating the farmers" on union leaders. Sidhu, who has been booked by Delhi Police and has received notices from NIA, blatantly defended the unfurling of another flag at Red Fort, opining that farmers union support to the incident at Red Fort would have pressurised the Central government to take back the three farm laws.

Sidhu further said that farmer leaders had made tall claims about January 26 tractor rally during their "instigating speeches" from stage, but ahead of the march, they told the farmers to follow the route decided by the Delhi Police. He said, "This was unacceptable for us."

While farmers' union leaders blame him to derail the two-month-long agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, Opposition has pointed out his links with BJP MP Sunny Deol and have been sharing his old picture with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. However, it is to be noted that BJP MP Sunny Deol had clarified twice that he has no relation with Sidhu - who reportedly managed Deol's election campaign earlier.

Deep Sidhu says 'didn't indulge in violence'

In the Facebook Livestream, Sidhu also said, "I am not a gaddar. I didn’t lead people to the Red Fort. This was the decision of the public who had come all the way from Punjab to protest. Nobody was leading them. We hoisted Nishan Sahib at an empty pillar at Red Fort. The National Flag has unfurled high above. We do not fear anyone, and we were fearless during that act because we didn't indulge in violence, we didn't destroy public property, we didn't hit anyone, we didn't involve in any tiff. We just wanted to show the Government that it is a mark our protest in this fight."

"The farmer union leaders should have supported the people as their support for what the public did at the Red Fort would have pressurised the government to repeal the black laws," Sidhu added.

The actor also took on the farmer leaders for calling him an agent of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "Farmer union leaders had been claiming that Sidhu has no support and now they say I instigated and led people to enter Delhi. If I was so unpopular how I could lead so many people? If those who reached Red Fort were RSS men, who were they who called the public to Delhi and followed the routes dictated by the Centre?” he said.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

The actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu shot to fame in November when his video at the farmers' protest had gone viral while speaking in English. He was later trolled due to his video. Reports state that Sidhu had questioned the leadership of the farmer unions and announced to launch his own 'morcha' at Shambu, which had been dismissed by farmer union leaders. Later, Sidhu had been sent notices by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection to the case registered against Sikhs For Justice under UAPA and sedition. Sidhu had a week ahead of January 26 said - "Picture toh abhi baki hai mere dost”, during a Punjabi web channel interview, and had added that "it is up to the Almighty, what happens on January 26."

Farmers breach Red fort after R-day parade

The protesting farmers on January 26 entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod for a peaceful protest. However, despite Samyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions for the tractor march, violence broke out as the farmers entered Delhi. The protesting farmers with their tractors broke the barricades and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, prompting Delhi Police to use tear gas shells against them.

The situation quickly devolved to a point where the police were outnumbered, and farmers overran Delhi, with a group of them breaching Red Fort's ramparts and planting their flag atop its podium. One of the protesters breached the Red Fort and unfurled a saffron flag and a yellow flag bearing the holy Sikh symbol atop the dome of the Fort. One protestor died, with some groups alleging that he died because of a bullet fired by Police. However, Delhi Police released a CCTV footage later which showed that the protester died after a tractor upturned as it ran over barricades. Delhi Police said that over 300 police personnel were injured.

In a crackdown on the violence, Delhi Police has booked prominent farmers' leaders and issued notices to at least 20 farmer leaders including Yogendra Yadav, Baldev Singh Sirsa, Balbir S Rajewal for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally. They have been asked to reply within 3 days. Deep Sindhu who allegedly led a group to plant flag atop Red Fort, and gangster-turned activist Lakka Sadana have been booked for violence at Red Fort.

