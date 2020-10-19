Congress Deletes Attack On Modi Govt After BJP Calls It Out For Using Bangladesh Picture

On Sunday, the Congress attacked the ruling BJP government over the Global Hunger Index 2020 report and said that "the BJP government us pushing our nation back into the clutches of extreme poverty and starvation and undoing decades of development by previous governments." However, the tweet posted by Congress had an image of children from neighbouring Bangladesh, claimed Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and hit back at the Opposition for "defaming" India.

'Why is Congress Party using picture from Bangladesh?

The Sports Minister said that India has improved its ranking from 102 to 94, and is improving further. "Under PM Modi Ji, India is providing free ration to more than 80 crore needy people during COVID-19 pandemic," Rijiju said responding to Congress' tweet which has now been deleted.

Why is Congress Party using picture from Bangladesh to defame our own country? Why?

India has improved it's ranking from 102 to 94, and is improving further. Under PM @narendramodi Ji, India is providing free ration to more than 80 crore needy people during COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/X0d7O7hJlT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 18, 2020

Here is the tweet posted by Congress:

India ranks 94 out of 107 nations in Global Hunger Index

The neighbouring Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan too are in the 'serious' category but ranked higher than India in this year's hunger index. While Bangladesh ranked 75, Myanmar and Pakistan are in the 78th and 88th position. Nepal in 73rd and Sri Lanka in 64th position are in 'moderate' hunger category, the report showed.

Seventeen nations, including China, Belarus, Ukraine, Turkey, Cuba and Kuwait, shared the top rank with GHI scores of less than five, the website of the Global Hunger Index, that tracks hunger and malnutrition, said on Friday. According to the report, 14% of India's population is undernourished.

It also showed the country recorded a 37.4% stunting rate among children under five and a wasting rate of 17.3%. The under-five mortality rate stood at 3.7%. Wasting is children who have low weight for their height, reflecting acute undernutrition. Stunting is children under the age of five who have low height for their age, reflecting chronic undernutrition.

READ | Farmer dies during Scindia's Khandva rally; BJP MP resumes speech after 1-minute silence

READ | SHOCKING: Twitter shows India's Leh in 'Jammu-Kashmir, People's Republic of China'

Data from 1991 through 2014 for Bangladesh, India, Nepal, and Pakistan showed that stunting is concentrated among children from households facing multiple forms of deprivation, including poor dietary diversity, low levels of maternal education, and household poverty.

During this period, India experienced a decline in under-five mortality, driven largely by a decrease in deaths from birth asphyxia or trauma, neonatal infections, pneumonia, and diarrhoea, the report stated.

READ | Before MP bypolls, Kamal Nath calls Imarti Devi 'Item'; BJP says 'Women in state insulted'

READ | BARC email shreds Param Bir Singh's TRP Case lies against Republic; false campaign exposed

(With PTI inputs)