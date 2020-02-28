'Why No Action Against BJP Leaders Who Made Hate Speech?': Jaiveer Shergill

Congress Party leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday reacted to a plea that was filed in the court seeking registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for alleged hate speeches. Shergill alleged that the plea was an attempt to save BJP leaders Pravesh Verma, Anurag Thakur and Kapil Mishra.

Reacting to the plea filed in the Delhi High Court, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill raised questions on why no action has been taken towards the BJP leaders who had delivered hate speech.

"First of all, those involved in riots should face action irrespective of their religion and caste. Responsibilities should be fixed by the police on how this happened. Why is police not taking action on BJP leaders? Truth is that the Delhi police failed to douse the fire and now scared of taking action on the culprits," Shergill said while interacting with ANI.

READ | Delhi HC issues notice on FIR against hate speech by Gandhis, Owaisis; hearing on April 13

Delhi HC issues notice on FIR against hate speech

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court Bench bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan and other political leaders. These pleas along with the previous plea seeking FIR against hate speech given by BJP leaders- Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra will be heard together on April 13.

READ | Delhi violence: Oppn parties write to Prez, demand action against those who made hate speeches

Delhi HC adjourns matter till April 13

Earlier on Thursday, while hearing the plea by Harsh Mander seeking registration of FIRs for hate speech against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, the Delhi High Court impleaded Ministry of Home Affairs to be the "necessary party." It has also given four weeks to the Union of India to file a counter affidavit in the matter. The plea has been adjourned till April 13. The order was dictated by a bench comprising of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar.

READ | Delhi HC impleads Centre, gives 4-weeks to reply; adjourns hate speech case till April 13

READ | Amit Shah signalled zero-tolerance for netas issuing hate speeches: Delhi Congress leader