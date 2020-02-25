Amit Shah Signaled Zero-tolerance For Netas Issuing Hate Speeches: Delhi Congress Leader

Speaking to the media after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Congress leader Subhash Chopra on Tuesday revealed that the former had given an assurance about taking action against leaders making provocative speeches. This assumes significance in the wake of BJP leader Kapil Mishra’s provocative remarks allegedly leading to the violence in North-east Delhi. Chopra claimed that Shah acknowledged his contention about curbing the provocative speeches as the solution to stop the violence. According to the Congress leader, Shah asked all political parties to curb such incendiary speeches.

Subhash Chopra remarked, “In the meeting, I raised the point that until the provocative speeches are controlled, it will be difficult to control the situation. The Home Minister also acknowledged this. All the political parties were told to curb such speeches. If the provocative speeches were not made, Delhi wouldn’t have been in this state today.”

He added, “It is utmost necessary to stop the violence in Delhi. The Home Minister gave an assurance that the provocative speeches will be curbed. Without taking any names, he said that FIRs have been lodged against them. I feel that there should be strict action against them.”

Arvind Kejriwal hails "positive" meeting

On Monday, violence broke out in several areas in North-east Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Several vehicles, shops, and houses were torched in the region. Head Constable Ratan Lal who was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri, and 6 civilians lost their lives. On the other hand, 105 people including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were injured in the clashes.

After undergoing surgery, Sharma is conscious and now out of danger. To control the situation, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed in the entire North-East district of Delhi. Besides Chopra, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah was a "positive" one. He maintained that everyone wanted the violence to stop. He also mentioned that Shah had given an assurance that there would be no lapse in providing more police force if required.

