'Will Quit If Centre Brings Law Against Dynastic Politics': CM Mamata's Nephew Dares BJP

In a direct challenge to his critics in the BJP, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Sunday that he will quit politics if the Central government enforces a law allowing only one member of a family in politics.

Addressing a rally in the Kultali Assembly constituency, the Diamond Harbour MP suggested that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi should table a bill prohibiting more than one member of a family from active politics, he will no longer be in the political arena.

"From Kailash Vijayvargiya to Suvendu Adhikari, Mukul Roy to Rajnath Singh, there are other members of their families who occupy important posts in the BJP. If you ensure that only one family member joins active politics, there will be only Mamata Banerjee from our family in the TMC from the next moment. I promise that," he said.

Hitting out at the BJP leaders calling him an "extortionist", Banerjee challenged them to prove their allegations and also stated that he will publicly hang himself if the charges are proved to be true.

Reacting to Banerjee's comments on dynasty politics, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC MP had never raised such demands before, but was making such statements now as the party is about to face imminent defeat in the assembly elections due in April-May.

