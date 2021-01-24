TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Claims 'Mamata Boycotted Speech Because Netaji Was Insulted'

Escalating the 'Jai Shri Ram' war over Mamata Banerjee's walk-off at the Netaji event, her nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday, claimed that the West Bengal CM walked away as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was insulted. Addressing a rally at West Bengal's Kultali, Banerjee claimed that an 'absurd environment was created not letting the CM speak'. While BJP claimed that Mamata's speech boycott was an insult to Netaji, Trinamool claimed it as an insult to Banerjee herself.

"Yesterday, the Central govt organized Netaji's birth anniversary celebration at Victoria (Memorial) where PM, Governor, and CM Mamata Banerjee shared the dais. An absurd environment was created that CM could not speak. Mamata has shown PM Modi that in Bengal, if anyone insults Netaji or eminent leaders, or the culture of Bengal, she will not hesitate to voice against it. She boycotted the speech. The CM will not step back and she raised her voice and decided not to speak," said the Diamond Harbour MP.

Fuming at the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans raised prior to her speech, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, walked off the dais at Kolkata's Victoria memorial where the Centre's Parakram Divas celebrations - marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary were held. On being called to address the crowds ahead of PM Modi's speech, Banerjee was met with loud calls of 'Jai Shri Ram'. Terming it an insult to the invitee, she refused to speak at the event as a mark of protest.

"I feel that a government program should have dignity. This is not a political program, this is a government program. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural ministry for holding this program here in Kolkata. It doesn't suit you to insult someone after inviting them. As a protest, I won't speak anything. Jail Hind. Jai Bangla," said Banerjee before walking away.

Claiming that Banerjee had insulted the legacy of Netaji, BJP I-T chief Amit Malviya said that previously she had insulted the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore by refusing to attend Viswa Bharati’s centenary celebrations. Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that 'Jai Shri Ram to Mamata was like a red flag to a bull', as his peer Kailash Vijaywargiya wondered why was there politics over 'Jai Shri Ram'. On the other hand, TMC MP Derek O'Brien claimed that 'lumpens could not be taught to be dignified', hailing Mamata's dignified response. Similarly, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan condemned the shouting of 'Jai Shri Ram' at a government event. The 'Jai Shri Ram' call has been a major political flashpoint as Banerjee associates it with BJP - refusing to chant it.

BJP claims Netaji disrespected as Mamata refuses to address event, TMC says CM ‘insulted’