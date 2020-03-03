'Wind Up BJP Social Media Team Which Is Spreading Hatred': Digvijaya Singh On PM's Tweet

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday, March 3, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over PM Modi's tweet about giving up social media.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader said that PM Modi and Amit Shah should wind up BJP's social media team instead of quitting social media. Lauding Rahul Gandhi's response on Twitter, Singh also mentioned that the BJP, through its social media pages, is "spreading hatred day in and day out".

Bang on Rahul ji. ModiShah instead of giving up Social Media himself should wind up BJP Social Media Team which is spreading Hatred, day in and day out on Social Media. https://t.co/9elcwiS0A2 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 3, 2020

Taking a jibe at PM Modi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet said, "Give up hatred..."

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

PM Modi's tweet

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a huge announcement as he tweeted that he was thinking of giving up his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts in a week. He did not elaborate on the reason behind doing so. PM Modi, however, said he is "thinking" about it and he is yet to take a final call on the matter.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube. His announcement about leaving social media amassed over 45,000 likes, 16,000 replies, and 15,000 retweets within about 45 minutes. With messages mostly from his supporters, "No sir" became a top trend on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets.

