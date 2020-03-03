The Debate
'Wind Up BJP Social Media Team Which Is Spreading Hatred': Digvijaya Singh On PM's Tweet

Politics

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah over PM Modi's tweet about giving up social media

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Digvijay Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday, March 3, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over PM Modi's tweet about giving up social media.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the Congress leader said that PM Modi and Amit Shah should wind up BJP's social media team instead of quitting social media. Lauding Rahul Gandhi's response on Twitter, Singh also mentioned that the BJP, through its social media pages, is "spreading hatred day in and day out".

Taking a jibe at PM Modi Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet said, "Give up hatred..."

PM Modi's tweet

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a huge announcement as he tweeted that he was thinking of giving up his Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube accounts in a week. He did not elaborate on the reason behind doing so. PM Modi, however, said he is "thinking" about it and he is yet to take a final call on the matter.

PM Modi is one of the most followed world leaders on social media with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 44 million on Facebook, 35.2 million on Instagram and 4.5 million on YouTube. His announcement about leaving social media amassed over 45,000 likes, 16,000 replies, and 15,000 retweets within about 45 minutes. With messages mostly from his supporters, "No sir" became a top trend on Twitter with nearly 25,000 tweets.

