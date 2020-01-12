The Debate
Withdrawing Stalin's Security Cover Reeks Of 'political Vendetta', Says Puducherry CM

Politics

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had taken to his Twitter handle and slammed the Centre for withdrawing the security cover for DMK's MK Stalin

DMK

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday accused the central government of engaging in vendetta politics after it withdrew the Z-plus security cover of DMK president MK Stalin. 

Taking to Twitter, Narayanasamy expressed his discontentment over the withdrawal of Z-plus security and slammed the Centre for exposing Stalin to a security threat. 

Earlier on Saturday, government sources had informed that the Central security cover of Stalin and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been withdrawn.

READ | His security reworked, DMK's MK Stalin aims offhand jibe at Centre on how to use CRPF

The government had withdrawn the security of the two leaders after analysing threat perception. As per the sources, the Central Government during its assessments discovered that there is no need to provide central security cover to Stalin and Panneerselvam. Adding further the sources informed that the two leaders will be provided with state-level security. 

READ | Cong urges Amit Shah to restore Z+ security cover of ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi

Centre withdraws CRPF security 

Earlier on January 9, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had initiated the process of withdrawal of security cover from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin.

Earlier in November 2019, the government had withdrawn Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family which includes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier, the three Gandhis were among the four protectees of the SPG including the Prime Minister. Now the congress leaders have Z+ security cover and are one of about 30 VIPs who have Z+ security. 

READ | Law college in Puducherry to be upgraded to law varsity: CM V Narayanasamy

READ | His security reworked, DMK's MK Stalin aims offhand jibe at Centre on how to use CRPF

(With inputs from agencies) 

