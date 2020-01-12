Withdrawing Stalin's Security Cover Reeks Of 'political Vendetta', Says Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday accused the central government of engaging in vendetta politics after it withdrew the Z-plus security cover of DMK president MK Stalin.

Taking to Twitter, Narayanasamy expressed his discontentment over the withdrawal of Z-plus security and slammed the Centre for exposing Stalin to a security threat.

Withdrawal of Z-plus security cover to Shri #Stalin President #DMK party by Central Govt is clearly political vendetta exposing him to security threat. I strongly condemn the act of Shri Narendra Modi Govt.@mkstalin @arivalayam . — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) January 11, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, government sources had informed that the Central security cover of Stalin and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has been withdrawn.

The government had withdrawn the security of the two leaders after analysing threat perception. As per the sources, the Central Government during its assessments discovered that there is no need to provide central security cover to Stalin and Panneerselvam. Adding further the sources informed that the two leaders will be provided with state-level security.

Centre withdraws CRPF security

Earlier on January 9, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had initiated the process of withdrawal of security cover from Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK president MK Stalin.

Government sources: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam and DMK President MK Stalin's central security cover withdrawn. CRPF in process of withdrawal of the security staff. pic.twitter.com/EFQkBYbM5w — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

Earlier in November 2019, the government had withdrawn Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of the Gandhi family which includes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Earlier, the three Gandhis were among the four protectees of the SPG including the Prime Minister. Now the congress leaders have Z+ security cover and are one of about 30 VIPs who have Z+ security.

