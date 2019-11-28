The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shiv Sena-Cong-NCP CMP Makes Women's Safety Highest Priority; Announces Pro-women Measures

Politics

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress led Maha Vikas Aghadi in its Common Minimum Program has stated that women's safety will be a top priority for the state government

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

Ahead of Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony on Thursday, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress led Maha Vikas Aghadi released their Common Minimum Programme (CMP). The Maha Vikas Aghadi has listed a number of priorities and initiatives which will be carried out under their government. The Maha Vikas Aghadi CMP has also stated that women's safety will be the highest priority for the state government. 

READ: Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP Indicates Sena May Have To Revisit stance On Savarkar, Ayodhya

Women's safety to be a top priority for Maha Vikas Aghadi government

The CMP has listed several initiatives in different sectors. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has announced that women's safety tops the priority list for their government. In addition to this, the CMP has also stated that free education shall be provided to girls hailing from economically weaker sections of the society. It has also promised construction of hostels across cities and district headquarters for working women. Moreover, the CMP has also said that honorarium will be increased for women working in Anganwadis across the state. In a bid to boost women empowerment, the Aghadi has also promised to strengthen Self Help Groups. 

READ: Sena Lauds Pawar, Dubs Him 'margdarshak' Of Maha Vikas Aghadi

READ: Uddhav To Be 8th Maha CM, To Take Oath While Not Being MLA/MLC

Other key points in the Aghadi's four-page CMP document include education, urban development, industry, farmers, unemployment and social injustice. Meanwhile, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has decided that Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister will be elected from the NCP. On the other hand, the Congress will get the Speaker's post.  

Uddhav Thackeray new Maharashtra CM

After several days of deadlock in Maharashtra politics, President's Rule was imposed in the state on November 12 as no political party could present the numbers for government formation. Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar's move to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stirred up the political scenario. However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday evening.

Following the Supreme Court's order for a floor test, Ajit Pawar resigned as the Deputy CM, followed by Devendra Fadnavis who stepped down as the CM. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony took place at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm on Thursday evening. 

READ: Jayant Patil Confirms Dy CM Position Still Wide Open Before Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG