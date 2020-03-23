Textile Ministry,MOFW Ensures Supply Of COVID-19 Protective Gears For Health Professionals

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday released a joint press brief by the Ministry of Health and Textile Ministry on the matter of supply of body coveralls, N-95 Masks, and 2-ply/3-ply surgical masks for healthcare professionals to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

The press brief spoke about the misinformation being spread by the media about the efforts of the government in augmenting the supplies of body coveralls. "It is unfortunate that certain sections of the media are spreading misinformation on the efforts of the Government in augmenting the supplies of Body Coveralls, N-95 Masks, and 2-ply/3-ply Surgical Masks required for healthcare professionals dealing COVID-19 cases. Since Body Coveralls (PPE) is a specialized protective suit meant for a high level of protection to the health professionals, it has stringent technical requirements as prescribed by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," the pres brief said.

"Over the last 45 days, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and Ministry of Textiles is attempting to locate the adequate number of sources who can produce and supply the requirement of Body Coveralls for the government," it added.

'Ministry of Health and Textile are constantly working'

The brief released by the ministries informed that the materials required to produce the overalls and masks are manufactured by a few international companies, who expressed their inability to supply on account of a complete reduction in stocks and ban of exports by the source countries.

The ministries in their press brief assured that they are working 24/7 to maintain a steady supply of all the necessary materials. "It is assured that Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Ministry of Textiles are continuously working with various industry bodies, stakeholders and manufacturers on 24x7 basis, to streamline the supply chain, remove bottlenecks and maintain a steady supply of all materials required for the healthcare professionals."

