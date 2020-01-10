NCP's Yashwant Sinha Launches Mumbai-Delhi 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' To Oppose CAA

NCP President Sharad Pawar on Thursday commenced a 21-day long Mumbai-Delhi ''Gandhi Shanti Yatra'' conducted by former BJP leader and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha, in a bid to "save the Constitution" and "protect the people" from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Sinha will travel to Delhi and hold a campaign to create awareness against CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) the issues of farmers, crimes against women, problems of youth and students, and many others.

The commencement of Gandhi Shanti Yatra was attended by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar, senior Congress leaders like Shatrughan Sinha, Prithviraj Chavan, Ashish Deshmukh, Eknath Gaikwad, state minister Nawab Malik and several activists across parties.

NCP buckles up for the 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra'

Yashwant Sinha said that the party will "protect the Constitution" drafted Dr B. R. Ambedkar, and will not allow the "assassination" of Mahatma Gandhi's ideologies. He held a photo of Mahatma Gandhi as he embarked on the 21-day long road trip starting from Gateway of India on January 9 to reach Delhi on January 30. The day marks the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

While addressing the gathering, Sharad Pawar claimed that CAA would be a threat to India's integrity. He stated that many people will not be able to prove their citizenship and would face an uncertain future. The belief has created major unrest among the people and they are demonstrating against it on the streets every day, he added.

Citing the recent JNU violence, the 79-year-old leader went on to say that many people in power made attempts to suppress the agitations against CAA. In order to change the nation's current situation, it was crucial to follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi, as many raised voices condemning the JNU violence and other major issues around the country, he added.

Prakash Ambedkar alleged that the RSS is working towards its agenda in the country that will hamper the Constitution. He invited the people to save the Constitution and the country. He further congratulated Yashwant Sinha for his decision to lead the ''Gandhi Shanti Yatra.''

