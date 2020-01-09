'BJP Is Using Goons To Defame JNU', Says NCP Leader Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday, January 9, criticised the BJP over attacks against JNU students, claiming the party is using "goons to defame JNU".

"After not succeeding in capturing JNU ideologically, the BJP is using goons to defame it. Planned propaganda is being spread to malign its reputation," Nawab Malik said.

Nawab Malik was referring to the incident in JNU when a masked mob entered the university and attacked the students and faculty with sticks and rods. Over 30 students, including the JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, suffered injuries and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

Malik further asked Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University not to indulge in politics.

READ | Siddaramaiah Alleges Govt Sponsored JNU Violence

Priyanka Gandhi makes a similar statement

On Wednesday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke on the clashes that broke out between ABVP and NSUI members in Ahmedabad, alleging that the BJP government was "giving protection to goons." The clash between the 2 students' union that left more than10 people injured occurred when the NSUI workers were protesting against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi outside the ABVP office in Ahmedabad. The State police later resorted to lathi-charge to send away the crowd.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Alleges BJP 'protecting Goons' Amid NSUI Clashes With ABVP In Ahmedabad

Attack on JNU

A massive attack was reported inside Delhi's JNU campus on Sunday night. Reportedly, a mob of masked miscreants gathered inside the campus and started beating the students. Armed with lathis and rods, the masked goons attacked the students and faculty members. As per reports, JNUSU President Aishe Gosh along with various faculty members were brutally injured.

The Delhi Police has initiated a probe on the violence, wherein both RSS-affiliated ABVP and Left-inclining JNUSU have accused each other. On Tuesday, Republic sources informed that the Delhi Police will be using a face recognition system to probe the matter further, by acquiring the video footage.

Nearly three days after the incident on JNU campus, the government sources on Wednesday informed that the Delhi Police received vital leads about the identities of the masked men and are on the verge of cracking the case.

READ | JNU Violence: BJP's Uma Bharti Says Certain 'thinkers' Poisoning Environment

READ | JNU Violence: Delhi Police Gets Vital Leads To Identify Masked Men, Claim Govt Sources