Sitaram Yechury Questions PM Modi's Slated Address To Nation On Coronavirus

After it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury questioned why PM Modi has not yet spoken on the issue in Parliament. Yechury, in a tweet, noted that Parliament is in session. PM Modi had earlier held that the Parliament will function till April 30.

The Parliament is in session. Why is the PM not addressing the Parliament on the Corona Virus issue? pic.twitter.com/HgkGGLq8lW — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 18, 2020

PM Modi will talk about issues related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and the efforts to combat it at 8 pm on Thursday, tweeted the Prime Minister's Office late Wednesday. In a series of tweets, the PMO also stated that PM Modi had chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing efforts to contain the deadly coronavirus spread and also discussed ways to further strengthen India's preparedness.

PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 18, 2020

Furthermore, it stated that PM Modi emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace and also expressed gratitude to all those at the forefront of combating the virus including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others.

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to 152. The maximum cases of the virus have been reported in Maharashtra and Kerala. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, novel coronavirus has affected nearly 148 countries in the world. Presently, there are over two lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of nearly 9,000 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antidote to COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.