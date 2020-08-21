Karnataka CM Slams Congress For Politicising Bengaluru Violence Says 'truth Will Come Out'

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday attacked the Congress party for politicising the Bengaluru violence issue. Yediyurappa said that the investigation is underway and 'the truth will come out'. Slamming the opposition party further the Chief Minister said Congress should not fix the blame before the investigation is completed.

"The investigation is underway in the Bengaluru violence issue, the truth will come out. Congress should not fix blame before that and should not politicise the matter" Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by ANI.

Congress accuses Karnataka govt over violence situation

His reaction comes at the time when former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the state government of misleading the Bengaluru violence probe, citing the conflicting opinions of Ministers and BJP MLAs. Congress pointed out that the blame had shifted from the SDPI to terrorists and alleged that BJP leaders were more interested in targeting Congress leaders than identifying the actual culprits. Furthermore, the senior Congress leader also claimed that there were two factions in the Karnataka BJP out of which one faction closer to the RSS was seeking to remove BS Yediyurappa from the CM's post by deriving advantage of the Bengaluru violence.

Violence in Bengaluru

On August 11 at around 8.30 pm, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy demanding immediate action against his nephew Naveen. As the situation went out of control the police soon resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. Three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were burnt in the violence, by the time the situation was brought under control.

So far, 340 persons have been arrested for stone-pelting, arson and attacking the police. This includes Naveen and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Congress corporator Irshad Begum. Meanwhile, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa on August 17 declared that the state government would assess the damages caused to public and private property and recover the costs from the culprits.The Karnataka High Court shall be approached for the appointment of Claim Commissioner, the Chief Minister said.

