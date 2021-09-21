Yogi Adityanath Hits Out At Opposition; Says It Is Always 'Mai Aur Mera Khandan' For Them

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at the Opposition and said that the parties work for themselves unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking at the inauguration event of various developmental projects in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur, the UP CM said that the BJP is working towards achieving the objective of providing equal opportunity to everyone. He further accused the opposition of not doing the same and said that it is always 'Mai aur mera khandan (Me and my family),' for the opposition.

The UP CM said, "BJP is working with the objective of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' and providing equal opportunity to everyone. Earlier it was 'Mai or mera khandan'. When people of UP were suffering, they (SP and Congress) were organising functions of singing and dancing," as quoted by ANI.

He further went on to slam the opposition over their stand on the Ram Mandir. He added, “The wait of 500 years ended on Aug 5, 2020, when PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Ram Mandir. Would SP and BSP ever have done so?"

Yogi Adityanath was on a two-day visit to districts including Ayodhya, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Jaunpur, when he made the comments. The UP CM further asserted that the BJP stays away from caste politics and attacked the opposition for making false claims on such matters. Speaking ahead of the upcoming 2022 UP Polls, Adityanath had earlier claimed that the Pradhan Mantri Awas provided 42 lakh houses for people from Uttar Pradesh and stated that the BJP government provides Rs 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh with free ration.

Yogi Adityanath slams oppn for being ignorant towards the backward classes

Earlier on Sunday, Yogi Adityanath attended the concluding session of the two-day national executive meeting of the Scheduled Caste Morcha in Varanasi. During the event, the UP CM slammed the opposition for being inactive towards helping the backward classes. "BJP does not do caste politics. BJP worked to bring social harmony to society. Governments before the BJP did nothing for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward class,” the CM Adityanath said.

“The BJP government implemented many public welfare schemes realising the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar. These schemes brought about a radical change in the standard of living of the underprivileged," Adityanath added. He alleged that the previous governments did nothing for the people of the Dalit society. "If they had done, then Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not have had to launch the Swachh Bharat Mission program in 2014. Due to the Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets were built in the homes of 10 crore people in the country. The image of India has changed in the world,” Adityanath had said at the event.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)