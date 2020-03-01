'You Are Lying,' Says Anurag Thakur Confronted Over 'Desh Ke Gaddaron Ko...' Controversy

Almost a month after BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had raised "Desh ke gaddaron ko" slogans in a Delhi assembly election rally to which the reply had been '...Goli Maaro', he has blamed the media for spreading misinformation.

When asked about the slogans - which he hadn't appeared to make any move to quell - and the horrific Delhi riots that broke out in the last week, Thakur has said that he is not speaking on the issue because the matter is sub-judice. He also went on to accuse the media of "lying".

Referring to the ongoing Delhi HC hearing on hate-speech, he said: "Media should improve their knowledge. The matter is sub-judice therefore I am not saying much on it. You should have full knowledge. Little knowledge is dangerous for everyone. The media is doing bad publicity."

#WATCH Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, when reporters say he raised 'desh ke ghaddaron ko...' slogan during Delhi elections: You are lying. You people should first enhance your knowledge. Half knowledge is dangerous.Matter is sub judice so I'm not commenting further pic.twitter.com/tWPxnRuIVp — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2020

Even as there has been no FIR till date on the slogans by the MoS, the same slogans were heard a number of times even a month after first being raised. On February 29, a video emerged on social media where a group of men is seen raising 'shoot traitors' slogans in Delhi's Rajiv Chowk metro station. On Sunday, ahead of former BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah's rally in Kolkata, BJP workers held a march with BJP flags and caps, in which the same slogans were raised.

On January 27, a video surfaced in which MoS Finance Minister Anurag Thakur was seen shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko...' to which the crowd added '...goli maaro' while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency. Earlier on December 20, BJP leader Kapil Mishra had led a pro-CAA rally in Delhi where he had raised the same slogan. While BJP has distanced itself from the slogans, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea demanding an FIR against hate speeches on April 13, in which the slogan is mentioned. He was also suspended from campaigning for three days in the Delhi Elections by the EC, as a result of the incident.

