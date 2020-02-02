'You Never Know, Might Just Start The Economy': Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi's Yoga Routine

A day after Rahul Gandhi mocked the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday, the former Congress president has targeted PM Modi over the economy and linked it to Yoga. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi posted a video of Prime Minister performing Yoga and called it a "magical exercise" He further wrote, "Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy."

Please try your magical exercise routine a few more times. You never know, it might just start the economy. #Modinomics pic.twitter.com/T9zK58ddC0 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 2, 2020

Earlier, on International Yoga Day on June 21, Rahul Gandhi, in an unexplainable tweet, managed to mock the Indian Army, its elite dog unit and the International Yoga Day. Gandhi tweeted a photo of Indian Army dogs and their handlers performing exercises on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

"New India," Gandhi captioned his tweet, a not-so-subtle sarcastic reference to one of the Narendra Modi government's popular slogans.

'I didn't see any concrete idea'

Reacting to the Budget speech, Rahul Gandhi said, "The main issue is unemployment. I didn't see any concrete idea, any strategic idea that would help our youngsters get a job. I saw a lot of tactical stuff but I didn't see any central idea."

He added, "It describes the government quite well. It (the budget speech) was more than 2 hours 45 minutes. Lot of repetition, lot of rambling, nothing concrete so its the mindset of the government. All talk, all talk, all talk, nothing happening but the country is suffering. You (speaking to the reporters) can talk to youngsters in university and college, you all know what is going on and nothing happened here to help youngsters."

'Rahul Gandhi does not have much knowledge over this budget'

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said that the Congress president, as the Opposition, will always criticise the government's reforms. In his unique poetic manner Athawale took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, he said, "My advice to Rahul Gandhi is 'Hindu Muslim ko apas me maat ladao, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (do not instigate a fight between Hindus and Muslims instead Save girl child and educate them).

He added, "Rahul Gandhi does not have much knowledge over this budget, you can consult the entrepreneur, the businessmen they are happy with the budget. So according to me, it won't be right to comment on what Rahul Gandhi's views are. He is the Opposition leader, he will definitely criticise the budget, but our budget is based on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

FM Sitharaman on Saturday presented her second Union Budget on behalf of the NDA-2 government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others.

