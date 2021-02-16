YSRCP Alleges TDP Spreading Fake Results Of Gram Panchayat Elections After Poll Debacle

YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Tuesday slammed the TDP and its chief Chandrababu Naidu, while accusing him of spreading fake results of gram panchayat elections through a fake website and added that the TDP chief has double standards on the issue of privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant.

While speaking to the reporters, Gadikota Srikanth Reddy said that YSRCP-backed candidates have won a massive number of seats in two phases of gram panchayat elections while TDP backed candidates didn't win even 15 per cent of the seats.

"But TDP people created a fake website faking our website and feeding wrong data on that site. That's why their party is a fake party. Whenever their party fails, Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh cry foul," he said.

"He blamed EVMs after failure in assembly elections. Now in this election, he is alleging that counting of ballots is done in darkness," Reddy added.

Reddy said, "At the same time, the TDP people created a website akin to ours and faking the results. Chandrababu is acting as if he is now blaming State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. In fact, those who voted for TDP in past are now backing YSRCP."

"All the people are now supporting YSRCP supported candidates in gram panchayat elections. Chandrababu is unable to digest it," Reddy said.

TDP's dismal performance, YSRCP dominates

Panchayat polls in the state began on February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases. The candidates supported by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP bagged over 81% in the first phase of the Panchayat Elections in the state. The first phase of polling for 2,723 panchayats and 20,157 ward members in 18 revenue divisions had culminated on Tuesday with YSRCP winning 2637 panchayats while the TDP crawled its way with 508 panchayats - 15% votes. The remaining 98 were won by others. The party recorded shockingly low numbers in TDP Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh's constituency and in Tekkali, which happens to be the constituency of the state president of TDP, K. Atchennaidu. On the other hand, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP candidates won as many as 112 Panchayats falling under Atchennaidu’s constituency.

Moreover, TDP continued to lose big in the second phase of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections with even the top brass of the outfit failing to secure presentable results in the party's bastions. The YSRCP continued to perform even better in Phase-2 of the ongoing panchayat elections with its candidates winning 2639 out of 3328 panchayats that went to polls in this phase. In the second phase, the TDP has been limited to 536 panchayats, while the BJP and JSP have managed to win just 6 and 36 panchayats respectively.

(With ANI inputs)

