TDP Fails To Make A Dent In Phase-2 Of Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections; YSRCP Shines

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued to lose big in the second phase of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections with even the top brass of the outfit failing to secure presentable results in the party's bastions.

In the Narsipatnam constituency of former Minister and TDP loyalist Ayyanapatrudu, TDP managed to secure only 26 out of the 101 panchayats which went to polls in the second phase. The YSRCP, on the other hand, bagged 73 in the constituency. In Icchapuram, the constituency of TDP MLA B Ashok, saw YSRCP recording 83 wins as opposed to TDP's dismal 11. In Uravakonda, the constituency of TDP MLA P Keshav, YSCRP won 15 out of 19 panchayats, while the TDP was limited to mere 4 seats. A similar scene was witnessed across the spectrum in places like Raptadu, the constituency of former TDP Minister, Paritala Sunitha, and Janaganapalle, the constituency of TDP’s Bejjam Parthasarathi.

On the other hand, the YSRCP continued to perform even better in Phase-2 of the ongoing panchayat elections with its candidates winning 2639 out of 3328 panchayats that went to polls in this phase. In the second phase, the TDP has been limited to 536 panchayats, while the BJP and JSP have managed to win just 6 and 36 panchayats respectively.

Even in the first phase of the Andhra Pradesh Panchayat elections, the Telugu Desam Party had recorded a dismal performance, facing humiliation in age-old bastions. The party recorded shockingly low numbers in TDP Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh's constituency and in Tekkali, which happens to be the constituency of the state president of TDP, K. Atchennaidu. Here the yellow outfit managed to win only 23 out of the 135 panchayats which went to polls. On the other hand, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP candidates won as many as 112 Panchayats falling under Atchennaidu’s constituency.

