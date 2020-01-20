YSRCP Claims Three-capital Idea Introduced To End Backwardness Of North Andhra Region

Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister and YSRCP leader Muttammsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday claimed that the idea of three capitals for the state has been introduced to put an end to the backwardness of North Andhra region. He made the remark while lambasting Telegu Desam Party (TDP) for opposing the proposal.

'Aim is to bring development in backward areas...'

"TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu ruled as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh by getting votes from the people. However, now he only wants development in one region (Amaravati). I want to tell you that the aim of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government in Andhra Pradesh is to bring development in backward areas of the North Andhra region," Rao told media in Visakhapatnam. On Sunday, the YSRCP held a huge rally in support of the three-capital idea of Reddy at Tagarapulasa village in Visakhapatnam. The rally witnessed the participation of YSRCP MLAs and leaders.

A special session of Andhra assembly to begin on Monday

A special session of Andhra Pradesh assembly will begin on Monday amid tight security as a decision is likely to be taken on decentralisation of the state capital, Amaravati. While the Reddy-led government is likely to pass a resolution for decentralisation of the state capital, the opposition parties will oppose the idea of three capitals with its 'Chalo Assembly' call to protest against it. The Communist Party of India and TDP will participate in the 'Chalo Assembly' demonstration. In view of the 'Chalo Assembly' programme, the state government is deploying heavy police force in Amravati to maintain peace and law and order.

#AndhraPradesh: Heavy security presence at Prakasam Barrage in Vijawada; Section 144 of CrPc imposed in Vijaywada and Guntur areas to facilitate smooth functioning of the State Assembly and movement of public representatives. pic.twitter.com/6PbMc2qshx — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2020

Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure and Section 30 of Andhra Pradesh Police Act are already in force in the Amaravati region. Villages that fall in the way to Assembly will be totally guarded by the police personnel. A special route has been prepared for Reddy to reach Assembly from his residence.

Protests going on for nearly five weeks

Several protests had erupted in the state, the GN Rao Committee, which was set up by the Andhra Pradesh government to look into the suggestion of three capitals had earlier made a favourable recommendation saying the move will help in decentralising development and putting the available resources to the best use. It proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital.

Protests have been going on in 29 villages of Amaravati and other parts of the state for nearly five weeks by farmers who are opposing the state government's proposal to shift the state capital from Amaravati. In 2014, 28,000 farmers had given up nearly 33,000 acres of agricultural land for the 'futuristic capital' proposed by then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu. The protesting farmers fear they will suffer a financial setback if the capital is moved from Amaravati.

(with ANI inputs)