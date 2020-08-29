YSRCP Govt And Andhra Police Trying To Cover Up Atrocities Against Dalits: TDP Chief

On Saturday, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government and the state police were trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits by using threats and inducements against the victims' families in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking about the death of Dalit youth Om Pratap, Naidu demanded that police must disclose details of call lists and records in the cell phone.

"It was another mistake on the part of the police to snatch away the victim's cell phone from the family members. The call lists were crucial to unravel the mystery behind the death. The police should reveal the call lists which would bring out the facts as to who made threatening calls," said Naidu.

"Where was the need for the police to take away the victim's phone when they initially said, there was no case and no suspicion on anybody?" Naidu added.

READ: Naidu compares CM Jagan to 'Emperor Nero', accuses YSRCP of pursuing vendetta politics

READ: Naidu launches website for Andhra people to vote for Amaravati; slams Jagan's government

He further vehemently objected to the manner in which post mortem was carried out. "Only after the demand by TDP, the post mortem was carried out of the body of Om Pratap and that too in a secretive way. In Choutupalli also, another Dalit's life was taken. They made the people believe that the Dalit person died when a tractor overturned. But the fact was that there were burn injuries on the Dalit man's body," he said.

Furthermore, he cited inaction of the state government and listed a series of atrocities were taking place against weaker sections in the past 15 months.

"It was nothing but total betrayal to attack and take away the lives of the same people with whose votes the YSRCP had come to power. The people's organisations and civil society should condemn the ongoing attacks on the downtrodden sections," Naidu said.

READ: 'Jaganmohan Reddy government undermining voice of media', says BJP leader Lanka Dinakar

READ: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu remembers Jaitley, describes him as multi-faceted personality