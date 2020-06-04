Naidu Speaking Like He's Andhra's Permanent Leader; Spent Crores On Foreign Tours: YSRCP

In yet another attack on the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu said that Andhra Pradesh is facing a financial crisis due to the previous government's ‘misrule, financial indiscipline, and lavish expenditure.’

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Rambabu said that the financial state of Andhra was poor due to the TDP government's misrule, while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been running the state carefully during the last one year.

"TDP is in a crippled condition. Party senior leader is aged and becoming outdated. His successor is unable to catch up to the position. The party leaders are in a frustrated condition. This can be visible from NCBN's recent social media statements and speeches," the YSRCP leader said.

"YS Jagan ruled the state in this one year in a careful manner. The state is in financial doldrums. It is not only due to the bifurcation of the state but due to previous TDP government's misrule also. That is due to the financial indiscipline and lavish expenditure," he added.

‘TDP spent crores on foreign tours’

The ruling YSRCP party leader alleged that TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had spent crores of rupees on his foreign tour, increasing the burden on the public exchequer.

"NCBN had spent hundreds of crores for his foreign tour. It is a burden on the public exchequer. Not only that, but he had also made huge debts and threw the state into financial troubles. YS Jagan government has cleared Rs 15,000 crores of debts created by NCBN during his rule. It is his misrule that put a great burden on the state exchequer," Rambabu said.

The YSRCP leader added that Chandrababu Naidu is speaking as if he is the "permanent ruler" of Andhra Pradesh and has given a chance to Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also alleged that after Y.S Rajasekhara Reddy's sudden demise, TDP and Congress joined hands to prevent Jagan from taking over as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister by filing false cases against him.

"But he must understand that it was people who gave rule to the YSRCP. That was how NCBN came to power in the state. It was not NCBN's credit. Now people gave their support to the son of their beloved YSR," Rambabu said.

(With ANI inputs)