YSRCP MP Rubbishes Rumours Of Kia Motors Planning To Move Out Of Andhra Pradesh

Responding to the multiple reports that surfaced stating that Kia Motors has decided to move its plant out of Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday refuted the rumours. There were media reports that alleged that Kia Motors was in talks with the Tamil Nadu Government about moving their plant to the state. Reacting to this the YSRCP MP stated that these rumours were untrue since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government shares an "excellent relationship" with the automotive manufacturer.

The rumours being spread by some media outlets about #KIA Motors shifting its plant out of AP are absolutely false. Our Govt. led by Hon’ble CM YS Jagan garu shares an excellent relationship with KIA and we are fully supportive of their growth plans in AP. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) February 6, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had formally inaugurated the Kia Motors manufacturing facility in Anantapur district of the state back in December 2019. After visiting the plant facilities, Reddy had said that his Government will extend all necessary support for the production and launch of new models. The Andhra Pradesh government had signed its first agreement with Kia Motors in April 2017 after which the construction of the plant began in November 2017.

State Govt rubbishes rumours

However only months after the plant opened there were reports about Kia Motors discussing with Tamil Nadu the possibility of moving a plant out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The state government has also denied reports of Kia Motors shifting from the state. Rajath Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary, Industries, Investments and Commerce, Andhra Pradesh earlier in the day said, "News report of Kia Motors shifting from Andhra Pradesh is not true. KIA and the state government are working together.

(With Agency Inputs)